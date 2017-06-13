Stratford schools to dismiss early Tuesday due to heat

Extremely warm temperatures on Tuesday will force Stratford Public Schools to dismiss students early today.

The Board of Education central office website posted notice that all Stratford schools will follow the inclement weather early dismissal schedule on Tuesday due to excessive heat conditions.

All elementary schools, except for Nichols and Wilcoxson, will dismiss at 12:30. Nichols and Wilcoxson schools as well as both Flood and Wooster middle schools will dismiss at noon. Stratford and Bunnell high schools and the ALPHA program will dismiss at 11:25 a.m.

There will be no evening activities, including night school.