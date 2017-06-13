Stratford Star

Town Council approves second 2017-18 budget

Fate of $216.3 million plan unclear as another Harkins veto looms

By Melvin Mason on June 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 1 Comments

Council Chairman Beth Daponte, center, speaks during Monday’s Town Council meeting. — Melvin Mason photo

A second Stratford town budget is in place.

But it appears the $216.3 million plan approved by councilors on Monday night is likely to fall via a mayoral veto.

After another lively and sometime angry meeting, Town Council members voted 6-4 to approve a spending plan introduced by 5th District Councilman Greg Cann. The proposal removes more than $3 million from Mayor John Harkins’ second proposed $219.4 million plan. The council-approved plan gives the Board of Education a $109 million budget, roughly $700,000 less than what Harkins had introduced. It also offers reductions to Town Hall offices from Harkins’ proposal, including 15% less for the council clerk’s office, the mayor’s office, human resources, the town attorney, the chief administrative officer and the Registrar of Voters office.

Voting yes were Cann, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 6th District Councilman and Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, 10th District Councilman Tina Manus and 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner.

The no votes came from Council Chairman Beth Daponte, Council Minority Leader and 8th District Councilman Vincent Chase, 4th District Councilman David Harden and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn.

While the approved plan was set to keep the tax rate at 38.99 mills, the council adjourned without voting on the mill rate, meaning councilors will have to host a special meeting to approve the mill rate.

Farrington-Posner’s proposed amendment, which would have reduced the Registrar of Voters employees to part time, eliminated the mayor’ chief of staff position and cut out the economic development supervisor post, failed 6-4. Farrington-Posner said he wanted to divert those savings to the Board of Ed.

However, the budget appears set for veto. Cann said after the meeting that Harkins informed him that the approved plan will be rejected, just as a $216.1 million budget approved on May 17 was vetoed a week later with a signature before an audience at Bunnell High School.

Officially, Harkins’ chief of staff Marc Dillon said Tuesday that the mayor will review the passed plan before signing a veto.

Related posts:

