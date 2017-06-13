Stratford Star

Brakettes return home to play CT All-Stars

By Stratford Star on June 13, 2017

The Stratford Brakettes return to action Thursday night against the Connecticut High School All-Stars in a 6:30 p.m. nine-inning, single game at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

On Friday night, they will entertain the Connecticut Eliminators Elite in a 7 p.m. twinbill.

Manager John Stratton’s club went 3-1-1 in last week’s Cornfield Classic in Lyons, PA., dropping a 6-3 verdict to the host Lyons Spirit in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

Prior to that game the Brakettes finished pool play at 2-0-1.

They played a six-inning, 1-1 tie (time limit game) with the Nook 23 Gold of Pennsylvania that prevented the Brakettes from earning the top seed and a quarterfinal bye.

In other pool games, the Brakettes beat the Lehigh Valley Bandits 17-0 with a 23-hit assault and later crushed Rollin Thunder by 13-0.

In Sunday’s first game, the Brakettes rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Jersey Flames 4-3.

Jolie Duffner’s two-run single left the Flames on the field and made a winner of Brandice Balschmiter (4-0).

Shelton’s Kaysee Talcik picked up the two shutout wins.

