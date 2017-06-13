Opening Day at Stratford beaches

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on June 13, 2017

The Stratford Recreation Department announces lifeguards will be on duty daily at Short Beach and Long Beach beginning Saturday, June 17 through Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., unless posted.

The swimming area at Short Beach is in front of the concession stand where the three lifeguard chairs are standing. The area near the picnic pavilions is unguarded as well as the area to the south of the jetty. Swimming in the channel is prohibited. Artificial swimming devices such as mask, snorkel, fins, boogey boards, surf boards, water wings, etc. are not allowed in the swimming area. Windsurfers and ski jets also are prohibited from the swimming area. The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are not allowed on Stratford beaches.

Swimming at Long Beach is guarded between the two middle jetties near the lifeguard chairs. Walking on the jetties is prohibited.

Beach sticker attendants are on duty from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Short and Long Beach.

