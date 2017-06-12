Obituary: Marjorie Arlene “Eddy” Milne of Stratford

Marjorie Arlene “Eddy” Milne of Stratford, worked at Sikorsky for 26 years, wife of the late William R.C. Milne, died June 10, in Stratford.

Born in Schenectady, N.Y., daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude (Beers) Eddy.

Survived by two sons, William R. C. Milne Jr. of Derry, N.H. and Richard H. Milne of Stratford; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Ruth Bridges.

Services: Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, and at 10 a.m. in The Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615.