Town Council to talk budget – again —on Monday night

The Stratford Town Council will return to the negotiating table at Monday night’s Town Council meeting. As for which proposed budget plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year passes, it’s anyone’s guess.

Mayor John Harkins has proposed a new $219.4 million spending plan, one that comes with a 1.82% tax increase. The budget comes nearly a month after Harkins vetoed a $216.1 million plan, authored by 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, that would have held the tax rate at 38.99 millis.

But members of the Council also plan to present budget proposals. Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner will offer a $216.1 million plan that does not increase taxes, increases the Board of Education’s annual outlay by 1.8% and makes significant reductions to the municipal budget, including to the mayor’s office, the Economic Development office and the Registrar of Voters office. Harkins and other town officials have criticized the Harkins plan. Farrington-Posner said he will not endorse any plan that increases taxes.

Greg Cann said last week that he plans to offer a new budget proposal at Monday’s meeting, one that will not increase taxes. It’s not clear how much it will differ from his now-vetoed budget, but he says it should receive approval from enough councilors to pass and withstand another Harkins veto.

The council missed the Town Charter mandate to pass a budget by May 12. If the council does not pass a spending plan by June 30, the town will go to month-to-month budgeting.

The council’s meeting starts at 8 p.m. The public forum starts at 6:45 p.m.

