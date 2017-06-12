Obituary: William M. Stafford, 53, of Stratford, formerly of Monroe

William M. Stafford, 53, of Stratford, formerly of Monroe, worked in sales for Pepsi Cola, died June 9.

Born in Bridgeport Nov. 11, 1963, son of the late William and Joan (Stroomer) Stafford.

Survived by siblings, Susan Stafford of Stratford, Daniel Stafford and his wife, Shari of Monroe, Beth Pierce and her husband, Craig of Hudson, Wisc., Cynthia Thiara of San Francisco, Calif. and Theresa Belotti and her husband, Andrew of Monroe, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Thursday, June 15, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Lordship. Calling hours: Wednesday, June 14, 4-8 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: St. Vincent Medical Center, Swim Across the Sound Program, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or the Stratford Animal Rescue Society, (STARS), P.O. Box 1371, Stratford CT 06615.