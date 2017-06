The New Haven line of Metro-North rail road is experiencing extensive delays due to signal problems relating to utility work in Cos Cob Saturday morning.

Currently the MTA estimates delays up to 50 minutes due to signal problems as per its website as of 9:16.

MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan told The Darien Times Saturday morning he was not certain how long current delays were or how long it would take to restore regular service. The signal problems were said to be between Rye and Stamford.