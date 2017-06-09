Stratford Star

Obituary: Michael Brian Kudravy Sr., 60, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on June 9, 2017

Michael Brian Kudravy Sr., 60, of Stratford, owner/operator of Kudravy Construction, died June 6.

Born Sept. 27, 1956, in Bridgeport, son of the late Michael and Anna (Rabik) Kudravy.

Survivors include three children, Michael, Kristen and Casey Kudravy; brother, Mark Kudravy; sister, Michele Kudravy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services: Friday, June 9, 7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St, Stratford. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Friday, June 9, 4-7 p.m., in the funeral home.

