Summer sunset concert series returns June 13

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., beginning June 13, on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.
Concert schedule:
- The Stratford Community Concert Band Tuesday, June 13; rain date June 15.
- The Frank Porto Band plays Tuesday, June 20; rain date June 22.
- The Connecticut Symphonic Band Tuesday, June 27; rain date June 29.
- The Tony Ferrigno Band plays classic rock and blues Thursday, July 6; rain date July 12.
- The Stratford Community Band returns Tuesday, July 11; rain date July 13.
- Country Band Gunsmoke Tuesday, July 18; rain date July 20.
- Alpaca Gnomes play original rock ‘n roll Tuesday, July 25; rain date July 27. A free moon bounce will be featured.
- On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.
- The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.
- The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.
- The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.
- The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.
The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.