Man shot in foot on Thursday in Stratford

Update: Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said a second suspect in the shooting is in custody. Arrests have been made, he said, but no details are immediately available.

Eannotti said there are other suspects being sought and the incident is still under investigation.

Original story: Stratford Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place on Thursday.

Police said the shooting took place on Woodend Road near Columbus Avenue. Police said one man was shot in the foot and taken to the a hospital.

One person is in police custody, according to Capt. Frank Eannotti. There were no other details available on the shooting or the victim’s condition. The scene is under investigation.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.