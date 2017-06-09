Stratford Star

Mime Robert Rivest performs June 21

By Stratford Star on June 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Library will kick off its summer programming with a performance by world renowned mime Robert Rivest on Wednesday, June 21, at 3 p.m.

In his “Build a Better World” show, Rivest shares mindful ways to work toward a kinder future for families with children ages 4 and up. The show includes audience participation. In addition to Robert’s humorous and inspirational mime stories, children will learn mime movements, laughter exercises and calming mindfulness activities. Acting out characters and stories will highlight the summer theme: Taking Care of the Earth and Each Other with Kindness.

Register from the events page at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4165.

Robert Rivest will perform at the Stratford Library on June 21, at 3 p.m.

Robert Rivest

