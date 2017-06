Artists Pete and Toshi Seeger are remembered in a special memorial concert from Lincoln Center to be rebroadcast at the Stratford Library for their summer Music on Mondays series on June 19, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room. An all-star lineup of friends and family gather to honor these leaders in folk music and activism including Judy Collins, Peter Yarrow, Tom Chapin and many more. The screening is free and open to the public.