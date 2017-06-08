Obituary: Joann M. Smith Felicella, 83, of Stratford

Joann M. Smith Felicella, 83, of Stratford, homemaker, wife of John Felicella, died June 7, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Milford on June 28, 1933 to the late Burton and Martha (Wydra) Smith Sr.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, John M. Felicella of Stratford, David Felicella and his wife, Jacqueline of Milford, and Ann Richard and her husband, Mark of Maine, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Robert Smith, and Burton Smith Jr. (Vera) all of Milford, two sisters, Roberta Headford of Newtown and Sharon Kraut (Jack) of Woodbridge and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, Donald.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.