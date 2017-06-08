Stratford Star

Obituary: Joann M. Smith Felicella, 83, of Stratford

By HAN Network on June 8, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Joann M. Smith Felicella, 83, of Stratford, homemaker, wife of John Felicella, died June 7, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Milford on June 28, 1933 to the late Burton and Martha (Wydra) Smith Sr.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, John M. Felicella of Stratford, David Felicella and his wife, Jacqueline of Milford, and Ann Richard and her husband, Mark of Maine, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Robert Smith, and Burton Smith Jr. (Vera) all of Milford, two sisters, Roberta Headford of Newtown and Sharon Kraut (Jack) of Woodbridge and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, Donald.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post LETTER: Nichols Avenue lines
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress