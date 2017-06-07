Police searching for man who jumped into Housatonic River

Stratford police and firefighters are searching for a man who jumped off the Washington Bridge into the Housatonic River.

Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to a report of a man who had jumped into the river from the Washington Bridge which connects Stratford and Milford. Eannotti said the man, who is 26 years old, tried to drive through the railing on the bridge before jumping into the water. The man’s vehicle was seized as part of the investigation. Eannotti said the man is not from Stratford.

Dive teams and marine units from Stratford, Milford, Shelton and Bridgeport have been searching since the report. Aviation and K-9 units have also been involved in the search, Eannotti said.

Police detectives are investigating why the man jumped, Eannotti said.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.