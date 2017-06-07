Stratford Star

Police searching for man who jumped into Housatonic River

By Melvin Mason on June 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stratford firefighters and police officers are looking for a man who jumped into the Housatonic River early Wednesday morning. — Melvin Mason photo

Stratford police and firefighters are searching for a man who jumped off the Washington Bridge into the Housatonic River.

Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to a report of a man who had jumped into the river from the Washington Bridge which connects Stratford and Milford. Eannotti said the man, who is 26 years old, tried to drive through the railing on the bridge before jumping into the water. The man’s vehicle was seized as part of the investigation. Eannotti said the man is not from Stratford.   

Dive teams and marine units from Stratford, Milford, Shelton and Bridgeport have been searching since the report. Aviation and K-9 units have also been involved in the search, Eannotti said.

Police detectives are investigating why the man jumped, Eannotti said.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

 

Related posts:

  1. Wireless Wizard on Boston Ave. robbed at gunpoint
  2. Woman cites bullying in Stratford as reason to kill students
  3. Town improves fire rating; property owners may save
  4. Police investigating armed robbery at credit union

Previous Post Stratford’s state reps support affordable housing legislation
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress