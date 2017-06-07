Councilman’s budget plan criticized

Deep cuts to the municipal side of town highlight 2nd District Town Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner’s proposed 2017-18 budget. But the proposal is not without its critics as town officials and employees have said it will do more harm than good.

Farrington-Posner, a Democrat, has an op-ed in this week’s Stratford Star explaining his proposed $216.1 million spending plan. The proposed budget is similar to the spending plan drafted by fellow Democrat and 5th District Councilman Greg Cann that was approved by the Town Council on May 16 and later vetoed by Mayor John Harkins. Farrington-Posner’s plan, which he expects to present at the council’s June 12 meeting, would maintain the current tax rate of 38.99 mills.

Farrington-Posner contends in the op-ed that reductions need to be made on the town side. He calls for the elimination of the mayor’s chief of staff, the removal of the economic development supervisor and arts coordinator jobs, a reduction for the salary of the economic development director and making all the employees in the Registrar of Voters office part time.

Farrington-Posner’s plan would also allocate the Board of Education a $108.7 million budget, up 1.8% from what the school board received in the current plan.

Farrington-Posner’s proposal has support from fellow Democrat and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus.

Manus said Farrington-Posner’s proposal offers “a clear line-by-line direction to administration regarding cuts necessary to increase [Board of Education] funding [by] 1.86%,” a concrete starting point for discussions and takes a clear position regarding the value of many Town Hall positions,” and it reconciles issues with enterprise funds, including the Water Pollution Control Authority.

However, his proposal is facing pushback.

Stratford Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio says a previous report of Farrington-Posner’s proposal does not address cuts, including to the Board of Ed, the Stratford Library and the Visiting Nurses Association. Reductions to the Board of Ed, DeCilio said, “will lead to teacher layoffs, which will result in increased class sizes.” The councilman’s proposal may also force families to pay for their children’s participation in school activities, DeCilio said.

“I think the people in town, and especially the Second District, are quickly understanding [that electing] Scott Farrington-Posner was a huge mistake, when you elect someone so unqualified to handle a $220 million budget,” he said.

DeCilio added that Farrington-Posner’s budget “reeks with political vendetta.”

“He’s in over his head and the taxpayers of Stratford are going to unfortunately have to pay when he devalues our homes,” the GOP chairman said.

DeCilio, who also serves as the Republican registrar, added that his office’s answers to questions last year comparing the cost of running Stratford’s registrar’s office to other towns from Cann, Manus and former councilman Mark Dumas were ignored “because they didn’t like that they were proven wrong.”

Democratic Registrar Rick Marcone was also critical of Farrington-Posner’s plan, calling him “a bitter, angry young man, trying to govern with axes to grind against people and departments.”

“As stated many times, the budget for the Registrar of Voters office (ROV) is developed with our best estimate as to potential expenses for the coming year. We are extremely accurate I might add. We don’t hire seasonal help, divide our budget by party, or have any portion of our budget picked up by the Town Clerk’s office as is done in some municipalities. Our budget is what it is,” Marcone said in an email Tuesday. “You get what you pay for. Our office is run efficiently and professionally, and is recognized as such by the Secretary of the State’s office and our peers. You don’t have to go back too far to remember the problems occurred in some other municipalities. We just don’t have those problems.”

Council Chairman Beth Daponte, a Democrat, said she has taken a cursory look at Farrington-Posner’s plan and said it does not properly fund workman’s compensation and does not adequately support the schools.

“This is not the time to be reducing services,” Daponte said.

Cann also voiced problems with the proposal, calling it “a noble effort, but in too many cases not appropriate.” Cann criticized proposed cuts that would eliminate positions “due to his frustration with current personnel,” but noted that those positions could not be restored for three years. Cann also said Farrington-Posner’s proposal “cuts too deep in public service functions.”

Economic Development Supervisor Amy Knorr also responded to Farrington-Posner’s op-ed comments, saying the town’s grand list has grown by “by several hundred million dollars since 2012” despite the state’s economic picture.

“Despite the challenges our state faces, Stratford’s economic development activity has been robust,” Knorr said in a letter featured in this week’s Star.