Obituary: John William Francis Sr., 75, of Stratford

John William Francis Sr., 75, of Stratford, retired chief fleet mechanic for the United Illuminating Co., husband of Jacqueline Francis, died June 5, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born Dec. 27, 1941, in Westerly, R.I., son of the late Ivor ‘Giggs’ and Helen (Stenhouse) Francis; U.S. Navy veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, John Francis Jr. and his wife, Lisa of West Haven and Gary Francis of New Haven; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Brandon; sister, Marilyn Francis of Stratford; sister-in-law, Lorraine Francis of Pennsylvania; three stepchildren, Angela McGuirk (Christopher), Arthur Lazzari (Susie) and Anthony Lazzari (Kim); stepgrandchildren, Kayla, Adrianna, Amanda, Eamonn and Christopher and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Also predeceased by brother, Stewart Francis.

Services: Friday, June 9, 7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Calling hours: Friday before the service, 4-7 p.m. Friends also are invited Saturday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. for his burial with military honors by meeting directly in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Ave., N.W. Washington, DC 20420 or the United Way, 701 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, VA 22314.