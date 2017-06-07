Stratford students earn academic recognition

Earn degrees

Bucknell University: Matthew Hawkins, also named to spring dean’s list.

Clarkson University: Onyekachukwu Joy Onyerikwu, bachelor of science degree in computer science, mathematics minor.

Quinnipiac University: Jacqueline Abrams, bachelor of science in health science studies; Jake Cyr, bachelor of science in software engineering; Tamika Domond, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Tanisha Domond, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Christina Heffern, bachelor of arts in psychology; Jonathan Lemeau, bachelor of science in software engineering; William Villa Jr., bachelor of science in nursing; Justin Zimnoch, bachelor of arts in political science.

Saint Michael’s College: Peter Linn, bachelor of arts in English.

Salve Regina University: Julia Pierce, bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

Springfield College: Lindsay Fraedrich, bachelor’s of science degree in health science; Roxann Walker, master’s of social work degree in social work.

University of Hartford: Andrew Gorman, bachelor of science in business administration; Kasey Ryan, associate in arts.

University of Scranton: David J. Bigley, bachelor of science degree in neuroscience.

Named to dean’s list

Sacred Heart University: Megan Uhrynowski, freshman mathematics major, minor in actuarial science.

Springfield College: Samuel Leventhal, communication/sport journalism.

UMass Dartmouth: Keishera Aldonza.