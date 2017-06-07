Stratford Star

Stratford students earn academic recognition

By Stratford Star on June 7, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Earn degrees

Bucknell University: Matthew Hawkins, also named to spring dean’s list.

Clarkson University: Onyekachukwu Joy Onyerikwu, bachelor of science degree in computer science, mathematics minor.

Quinnipiac University: Jacqueline Abrams, bachelor of science in health science studies; Jake Cyr, bachelor of science in software engineering; Tamika Domond, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Tanisha Domond, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Christina Heffern, bachelor of arts in psychology; Jonathan Lemeau, bachelor of science in software engineering; William Villa Jr., bachelor of science in nursing; Justin Zimnoch, bachelor of arts in political science.

Saint Michael’s College: Peter Linn, bachelor of arts in English.

Salve Regina University: Julia Pierce, bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

Springfield College: Lindsay Fraedrich, bachelor’s of science degree in health science; Roxann Walker, master’s of social work degree in social work.

University of Hartford: Andrew Gorman, bachelor of science in business administration; Kasey Ryan, associate in arts.

University of Scranton: David J. Bigley, bachelor of science degree in neuroscience.

 

Named to dean’s list

Sacred Heart University: Megan Uhrynowski, freshman mathematics major, minor in actuarial science.

Springfield College: Samuel Leventhal, communication/sport journalism.

UMass Dartmouth: Keishera Aldonza.

Related posts:

  1. Inducted into Who’s Who Among Students
  2. Stratford students recognized for academic achievements
  3. Stratford students earn academic recognition
  4. Stratford students earn academic achievements

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Councilman’s budget plan criticized Next Post State's domestic violence laws are strengthened
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress