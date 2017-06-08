Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds tag sale, adoption events, meeting

By Stratford Star on June 8, 2017

Spring tag sale

Annual spring tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale will take place during set up on Friday, June 9, noon-5. All proceeds will benefit the project; [email protected]

 

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, June 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford; Saturday, July 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, July 15, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

 

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

