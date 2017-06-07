Stratford Star

Open house on Stratford Center tonight

By Stratford Star on June 7, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

The Town of Stratford will host an open house on the redevelopment on Wednesday evening.
The town’s Transit-Oriented Development Subcommittee  will host the open house on redevelopment of Stratford Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Baldwin Center.

The committee will solicit the public’s feedback on Stratford Center and the potential for redevelopment scenarios at the former Center School site. The format of the open house is informal, interactive and inclusive and attendees are welcome to stop by at their convenience for a few minutes or to attend the full session.

 

