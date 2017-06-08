Stratford Star

LETTER: Nichols Avenue lines

By Stratford Star on June 8, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I live off of Nichols Avenue and the repaving project was done quickly, and because it was done at night, with very little inconvenience. However when it came to lining the road, what happened?

The northbound lanes for most of the road are wider than the southbound side. Then when you get to the end near Barnum Avenue, the lines are ridiculous. One side of Booth Street is probably offset three to four feet from the other side.

Yesterday heading toward Barnum Avenue cars were parked on the road going to church. Southbound travelers were forced to go into the north lane, crossing the line just to get by. Is there a reason for this? It seems a little dangerous, where a small section of road is literally up for grabs north or south.

Jim Bova

Previous Post Baldwin Center senior calendar: June 9-15
