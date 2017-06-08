A simple and effective budget proposal

To the Editor:

It seems that every year the Town Council engages in a contentious debate over the next year’s budget. The source of the controversy is, in large part, the increase in funding requested by the Board of Education, which amounts to about a half of the town budget.

Teachers and students rally at budget meetings and insist that dire consequences will occur to the students’ education if the entire requested budget increases are not approved. I have a simple and effective way to resolve these ongoing debates:

1. The 2016-17 Board of Education budget is set as a benchmark;

2. Each following year, the BOE develops its budget for that year as usual;

3. The increase in funding requested by the new budget over the benchmark budget amount is divided by the total number of students in the school system, resulting in a per child surtax.

Families with more than one child in the school system pay a surtax for each child. When a child graduates from high school or otherwise leaves the school system, that family no longer pays the surtax. Implementation of this procedure will stabilize the mill rate (already one of the highest in the state) for those resident without any connection to the schools and will allow the students and teachers to have all of those programs etc. that they say are essential.

The mill rate will be based on the town administrative budget (fire, police etc., which all residents rely on, and the benchmark BOE funding). Let’s see how much of a funding increase the students really need when they have to pay for it themselves rather than have all those residents who are not even allowed to enter a school building subsidize their education.