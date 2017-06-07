Knorr: Economic development on the rise

To the Editor:

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to the op-ed written by 2nd District Town Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner.

The commercial grand list has grown by several hundred million dollars since 2012 despite the economics of the state of Connecticut. I had a full-time career in television news, managing the live news with a staff of over 70 people until my husband died suddenly and I became a widow with two babies.

It was very important to me to be home and raise my children and be with them. So I chose to work part-time to support my family. Once my children were old enough, I was able to work full time again and was hired by the Town of Stratford. I love my job.

Despite the challenges our state faces, Stratford’s economic development activity has been robust.

Amy Knorr