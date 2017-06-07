Stratford Star

Knorr: Economic development on the rise

By Stratford Star on June 7, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to the op-ed written by 2nd District Town Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner.

The commercial grand list has grown by several hundred million dollars since 2012 despite the economics of the state of Connecticut. I had a full-time career in television news, managing the live news with a staff of over 70 people until my husband died suddenly and I became a widow with two babies.

It was very important to me to be home and raise my children and be with them. So I chose to work part-time to support my family. Once my children were old enough, I was able to work full time again and was hired by the Town of Stratford. I love my job.

Despite the challenges our state faces, Stratford’s economic development activity has been robust.

Amy Knorr

Town of Stratford Economic Development Supervisor

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: No time for hateful anonymous attacks
  2. LETTER: ‘Vote 4 Scott’ in District 2
  3. LETTER: Farrington-Posner has my vote
  4. LETTER: Thanks to Team Vicki Soto

Tags: , ,

Previous Post AAA: Synthetic oil outperforms conventional Next Post Watch: Social hosting law, dangers of underage drinking
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Trevor

    Taxes are up 10 mills since the Miron administration, where’s the development, putting in pizza parlors and gyms all over town? You are just trying to justify saving your job.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress