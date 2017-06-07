‘Humbled’ Ramos wins pair of honors

Former Stratford Police Officer Bobby Ramos has received a pair of honors from a state commission.

The state Commission on Equity and Opportunity honored Ramos as its Man of the Year at its annual Classic Awards ceremony on May 12. Ramos was also feted with the commission’s lifetime achievement award.

The commission celebrates achievements and exemplary service of individuals who have had a positive impact in communities across the state, said commission spokeswoman Denise Drummond.

“Bobby and the other nominees were recognized and celebrated for their integrity, courage and commitment to public service and social advocacy. They have enhanced our communities by reforming the criminal justice system, impacting civil rights and providing volunteer work to enrich and sustain the culture and economic survival of African-Americans in our communities.”

The Man of the Year award is given to men “who have demonstrated dedication, leadership and commitment to the advancement, promotion and development of the cultural, educational, social, economic or political welfare of the African-American community in Connecticut,” Drummond said. The lifetime achiever is given to a person who has “provided significant contributions to the African-American Community in Connecticut throughout their career.”

Ramos was honored earlier this year by the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.

Ramos worked with the Stratford police for 27 years. He encouraged the Stratford police to hire more minority and female police officers, raised money to take disadvantaged children to the Muhammad Ali Museum in Louisville, Ky., raised money to refurbish the George L. Force basketball courts in the South End, and took children to see Broadway plays in New York City.

Ramos said it’s a big deal for him to receive the two awards. He credits his parents, Paul and Doris Ramos, as well as former Stratford Police officer George L. Force and former Bridgeport Police officer Ted Meekins for serving as role models and inspiring his service.

While Ramos says he doesn’t do the work for awards, he’s flattered and humble to be recognized statewide.

“To have the love and respect of the people from Stratford and Bridgeport, it doesn’t get much better than that. To have [people] from the state, with no biases and no favoritism, who don’t know you look at your record and say, ‘Wow, we haven’t seen a record like this before,’ that’s humbling,” Ramos said.

Ramos added that he enjoys being a civil servant and helping people. He is also happy to have residents embrace him “since the day I started.”