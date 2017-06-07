Zoners approve nursery school expansion

The Zoning Commission unanimously approved on May 30 the expansion of the ABC Childcare and Learning Center on Broadbridge Avenue, near Success Avenue.

The center has acquired and demolished a house next to its current facility, and plans to combine the two lots — totaling 0.43 acres — so it can build an addition and expand parking.

The current building is 2,400 square feet, and another 1,252 square feet will be added. There will be 14 new parking spaces for a total of 27 spaces, including some in the town’s right-of-way.

This will enable the center to serve 84 children, up from its current 76 children. Youngsters are age 6 months to 5 years old, and operating hours will remain 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center will add two full-time employees to its current staff of 11 full- and 18 part-time workers. The state-licensed facility first opened in 1965.

Center owner Rick Pantano said the new layout will improve on-site flow for parents dropping off and picking up children, and allow for larger classrooms and an upgraded outdoor play area. He said the school will remain open during construction, which should begin this fall.

Attorney Barry Knott pointed out 15 people were in the audience who supported the application, some of whom later praised the childcare center in comments to the commission. Knott noted private schools are allowed uses in residential zones.

The Zoning Board of Appeals previously approved variances for the project at 2720 and 2740 Broadbridge Ave. Based on ZBA action, the center has eliminated an outdoor speaker system and will add eight-foot shrubs in the rear to screen abutting homes.

One neighbor on North Abram Street requested a fence be extended in the rear of the center’s property, near a few houses, and the commission agreed and made that a condition of approval.

Commissioners said the nursery school benefits the town and will be able to better serve the community with the expansion.