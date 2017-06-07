Stratford property transfers: May 22-31

Property transfers, May 22 to May 31

2 Prospect Drive: Barbara L. Bodine to Katherine Fearon for $220,000.

655A Osage Lane: Faith A. Barnes to John Dierna for $170,000.

360 Harvest Ridge Road: John L. and Janet M. Dilhenna to Ahmed Reid for $457,000

181 Delaware Drive: Angel Maldonado to Thomas Joseph Taylor Jr. for $260,000.

225 High Park Ave.: Ronald Przybylo to Michael Przybylo for $30,000.

6 Enricarita Way: Gail L. Maida to Christopher Festa for $232,500.

20 Frash St.: John Bajda to Hyacinth Scott-Foster for $215,000.

253 Henry Ave.: 40 Owen Lane Servicing LLC to Ghassan Alfreh for $157,702.

3699 Broadbridge Ave. Unit 130: Kenneth G. and Donna L. Castera to R&G Deerfield LLC for $57,000.

5120 Main St: Philip R. Ludwig to Dominic T. Leone for $756,500.

68 Underwood Court: Emira Kraja to Enkelda and Elvir Nasufi for $80,000.

115 Fourth Ave.: Antoinette C. Zeoli to Christina A. Zeoli for $350,000.

315 Booth St., Unit G: Jacqueline Vallillo to Hui and Jiayan Zhang for $95,000.

2827 Elm St: Frederick J. and Deborah A. Wills to Jian Xun Shi for $410,000.

102 Greenfield Ave.: Estate of Richard James Mostowy to Eddie M. Ortiz for $164,500.

963 Wells Place: Creston Capital LLC to Jennifer Platt for $297,500.

125 Warner Hill Road, #94: Kimberly Boveri and Wayne Pasquarella to Dale W. Betts for $134,900.

41 Anderson St.: Alfred A. Arellano to Jennifer A. Santoro for $133,030.

131 McGrath Court: U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for BAFC 2006-7 to Haiyu Huang for $78,000.

50 Fox Hill Road: Craig and Stephanie Staffey to Samuel Addo for $294,000.

76 Hurd Ave.: Thomas P. Burgdorf to Edvard Fieffie for $275,000.

165 Parkway Drive: Elizabeth Delgado to Michael Gentilozzi for $266,500.

125 Warner Hill Road, #103: Kimberly L. and Jeffrey J. Rossi to Elizabeth Delgado for $144,900.

510 E. Main St., #223: Richard Sanford to Marisa M. Zaffina for $137,000.

355 Wilbar Drive: Scott P. Kent to KRT Real Estate LLC for $135,000.

1911 Huntington Road: Michael Fongemie to John F. Jones II for $310,000.

174 Plymouth St.: Anthony H. Vyas to Celeste Elfstrom for $364,000.

565 Tanager Place: Kathleen Testa to Michael Goff for $225,000.

144 Terrill Road: Lopamudra Bose to John W. O’Connor for $250,000.

331 Knowlton St.: Melissa Verderosa to Secure Residential LLC for $87,500.