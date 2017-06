The 11th Carl Burdick Invitational, hosted by the Stratford Baseball Association, for 7-8-year old players will begin play this weekend at Clover Field in Stratford.

The five-round tournament boasts two teams from Stratford, Fairfield and Bridgeport, as well as entries from Newtown and Norwalk.

Each team is guaranteed five games.

Action kicks off on Sunday with two games at 1:30 p.m. followed by two games at 4.