Rich: Listen to the voters on a new budget

To the Editor:

I first wish to thank Melissa Burke-Fahey and Sean Haubert for doing the research and bringing these Letters to the Editor quoted back to the light of day on social media.

In the Fall of 2015, then-candidate Beth Daponte authored two back-to-back letters to the Stratford Star. “… issues that District 1 residents have identified of concern — 1) high property taxes… Mismanagement and corruption…” and “To tighten the town’s budget and lower property taxes, a results-based budgeting approach must be taken.” are two quotes from the first letter dated Oct. 9, 2015. While the second, dated Oct. 30, 2015 she states,” I ask District 1 residents to support me in bringing fiscal responsibility to the town’s budget”

With that said, the council chairman has voted for tax increases both last year and in this year’s budget crisis. So what happened?

They say statistics can prove anything, and metadata can be a cold list of numbers. Results-based budgeting may “justify” such votes, but those stats and numbers are far removed from a compassionate response to the outcry of our residents for relief from the crushing tax burden that they face. Calculated studies just don’t matter when families have to decide between paying for the mortgage or food on the table. Promises to tighten the town’s budget and lower property taxes have gone unfulfilled only compounding the financial struggles many of our residents face today.

But it’s not too late. Through conversation, cooperation, and compromise, those promises from two years ago could be kept. I implore Council Chairman Daponte and all of our elected councilors to listen not just to the numbers in your head, but to the pleas of the electorate in your heart, to find some measure of balance between all sides of our town’s budget and keep our sky high mill rate from going up even one more cent.

John Rich