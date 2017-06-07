Councilman explains his budget proposal

Hello Stratford Residents.

I’d like to take a moment to clarify some misconceptions on my budget amendment proposal that I released on Memorial Day. There seems to be some rumblings out there from “politicos” that will do anything to protect the status quo and the “Harkins Friends and Family Plan.” While my budget has received a lot of positive feedback from taxpaying residents including many school parents, it has not been well received by our politicians. Hmmm, wonder why?

Mayor’s office

Some would like you to believe that I’m cutting the mayor’s salary. That is not the truth. The mayor’s salary is $110,000 a year plus a car and I have left that intact. The cut I am making is for $75,816, which is the position of the Mayor’s chief of staff. The mayor has a chief administrative officer making $105,000 (which I cut by $20,000) a year plus another assistant making $50,700 a year. It is redundant to have a chief of staff when you already have a CAO and another mayor’s assistant that combined can serve the same purpose. Also if we are to tighten up our budget we need to start right at the top with a position that is not needed and ultimately should be the responsibility of our mayor. I originally cut $25,000 from the Mayor’s salary but decided to put it back in before I released my budget publicly, I’ll be glad to take it back out and make the mayor’s salary $85,000 plus a town car.

Economic development

Our economic development director (a new hire) is currently making $108,000 a year, just $2,000 less than our mayor and the same existing salary as our underqualified former economic development director. I proposed a $30,000 cut to that salary making the job $78,000. For a new hire this gives room for them to prove themselves and show what they can do in that position to bring in viable development and justify receiving raises in the future. The more revenue Stratford brings in the more we can compensate for a job well done. Until then, it’s time to prove themselves worthy of that high price tag first.

Our economic development supervisor is currently making $76,050.00 in a full time union position. I proposed cutting the position entirely as this was a created position a few years back that wasn’t needed. We went from having a part-time economic development director to now having two full-time people in this office and our grand list has gone down. Again, what are we paying for? Certainly not experience as our full-time supervisor does not have municipal economic development experience being a former fitness personal trainer. This is an example of that “friends and family” plan I mentioned earlier. Time to put a stop to it.

The other $40,000 I cut from economic development payroll was for the newly created position of the arts coordinator. Why in a time of fiscal crisis last year was this position added by Council Chairman Beth Daponte when we should have had a hiring freeze. Daponte thought the council would be able to hire someone to work on the Shakespeare Theatre and that’s not what happened. Once it was added, the town attorneys took the position away from the council and said only the mayor can hire and Beth Daponte’s plan went up in smoke. Now we have a $40,000 position for an arts coordinator that has done very little to justify this salary. This was a bad move all around. Time to cut this position and save the money.

All together, my cuts to economic development payroll are $146,050.

Registrar’s office

The current payroll of the registrar’s office is $209,670 for four full-time positions. One Democrat and one Republican registrar each making $66,866 plus full benefits and one Democrat assistant and one Republican assistant each making $37,969 plus full benefits. That’s a lot of money for a registrar’s office with just over 30,000 registered voters. Other municipalities with similar populations have two people in their registrar’s office working part time. Why do we have four full-time people in this office making over 200k in salaries? This is wasteful spending. I proposed cutting all four down to part-time status. Each of them can work 20 hours a week and we would always have both a Republican and Democrat covering the office for a full 40-hour work week. I proposed cutting the payroll by $104,835 and also taking away benefits once these jobs are part-time. This would be a huge cost savings to the town.

In my budget amendment, these cuts above help increase our Board of Education. I would much rather see this money go to our children’s education and our teachers.

My proposed amendment to the mayor’s budget would keep our mill rate flat at 38.99 therefore no tax increase, would fund our Board of Ed an additional 1.86% Which is nearly $2 million on top of the 6.7% increase last year and finally bring fiscal responsibility to Town Hall.

I hope this clarifies and helps everyone better understand these proposed changes I made in my budget amendment.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at (203) 581-0974 or by email at [email protected]

Scott Farrington-Posner is the 2nd District Town Councilman.