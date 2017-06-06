Obituary: Olga Pander “Ollie” Papp, 96, of Stratford

Olga Pander “Ollie” Papp, 96, of Stratford, wife of the late Victor S. Papp, died April 18, at home.

Born in Fairfield to the late Stephen and Veronica (Bontya) Pander.

Survivors include children, Victor Papp (Nancy), Sheila Willis (Donald), and Olga Kekacs (Robert), seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Deborah Donnelly, and brothers, Edwin and Eugene Pander.

Calling hours: Saturday, June 10, 10-11 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford; prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Michaels’ Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Danvers., MA 01923.