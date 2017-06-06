Stratford Star

Bunnell High holds class of ’67 reunion

By HAN Network on June 6, 2017 in Community, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Bunnell High School class of 1967 is planning their 50th reunion on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Marriott Merritt Parkway, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull.

All members of the class of 1967 and their guests are invited to attend. The gathering will not require any financial commitment. Your only obligation will be ‘pay as you go.’

Event organizer, David Sutton, has established an information/sign-up page on Classmates.com. In an effort to coordinate for those not on Classmates, send an RSVP expressing who and how many will be attending to, [email protected], Subject: Reunion ’67.

