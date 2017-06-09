Stratford Star

Trumbull Library offers TechnoTeens program for grades 6-12

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering the following program for students in grades 6-12:

TechnoTeens — Starting Monday, June 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m. For anyone entering grades 6-12 who wants to learn the basics of creating mobile apps, games, and websites. No experience necessary. This program offers project-based activities in a fun and creative environment, focused on teaching the basics of the coding language ‘Java’. This is an ongoing program where each week builds on skills learned in previous weeks. Sign up for week one and plan to attend all eight weeks.

Bring your tablet or laptop. There will be a limited number of tablets available if you need one. Free. Register.

For more information, call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

