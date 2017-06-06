Square One Friends hold final meeting

Stratford Star

Hot to Trot Trio performs

Friends of Square One Theatre Company, the volunteer organization of the Stratford-based theatre, will hold its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m., in the Lovell Room of the Stratford Library. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will review the theatre’s 27th season and preview the 28th.       

A short business meeting, conducted by President Melissa Manzione, and a rundown of upcoming Friends events will be discussed. Artistic Director Tom Holehan also will reveal the 2017-18 season play selections. Special for the Friends event will be a performance by The Hot to Trot Trio entitled, Let’s Do It: A Light-Hearted Look at Romance, which will feature dialogue, vocal solos and duets from the Great American Songbook to Broadway to Operetta and Opera. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call the Square One Theatre Company at 203-375-8778.

