The Hindu Cultural Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony (Bhumi Puja) of the nNew temple on Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at 96 Chapel Street. Following the ceremony, there will be lunch.

All are welcome.

All Bhumi Puja sponsors personally participate in Bhumi Puja by placing sacred items in the Bhumi Puja Pit.

For more information, visit hinduculturalcenter.org or call 203-375-9898.