Rising Stars program encourages teens to express creativity

The Stratford Library’s Teen Services Department will hold its semi-annual Rising Stars @ SLA program on Saturday, June 17, from noon-5 p.m., in the Lovell Room. A town-wide creative arts performance event geared to all Stratford teens, the program is free and open to the public.

“This is really an effort to get teens to share their creative talents in a non-competitive environment and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy an afternoon of teen creativity from poetry to film to photography to food!,” Teen Services Department Head Lucretia Duwel said about the program. A casual, unstructured afternoon of music, dance, stand-up performance, comic vignettes and poetry, Rising Stars @ SLA also will exhibit a variety of artworks, sculpture and photography by Bunnell and Stratford High School teenagers. In addition, the afternoon will offer musical performances, singers and an open mic. Teens are encouraged to showcase their talents in any other avenues of creativity even video game design, 3D printing and robotic designs.

Area high school and college students are encouraged to actively take part in Rising Stars and share their talents by registering with the Stratford Library Teen Services Department at 203-385-4167. The public also is invited to attend and light refreshments will be served. More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org.

The program is made possible by a Youth as Resources Grant from Stratford Community Services. The grant was awarded to the library’s Teen Creative Writing Group who are organizing and performing at the program.