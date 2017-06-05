Peace, Harmony and Joy concert June 11

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus, under the direction of Jeffrey Leinen, accompanied by Michael Camporiale, will present its annual concert, Peace, Harmony and Joy on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m., in the Scottish Rite Theatre in Stratford Center. The concert will include guest performances by the Coastal Chordsmen, the Stratford High School Select Choir and featured soloists Tina Manus and Simon Fleger.

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus, choral ambassadors for Stratford, is winding down its year-long 25th anniversary celebration. Founded in 1991, the group’s first international performance took place in Stratford-upon-Avon, England in 1992. Since the start, the multi-generational, mixed voice ensemble has been comprised of community members, often from the same family.

Rosemary Martin Hayduk, chairman of Stratfords of the World’s Connecticut Chapter, joined the chorus in 1993 with her daughter, a middle school student at the time. For six years, they sang and traveled with the chorus to sister cities in Canada, England, and New Zealand.

“What could be more fun than sharing global adventures and music with your child?,” Hayduk said of the experience.

Chorus member Gary Peebles agreed. He and his daughter, Marion Wakeman, have enjoyed their Monday night rehearsals and concert schedule together for many years.

Laurie Raccuia, the third and current president of the SSCC, is pleased the family tradition has continued. “We have two father-daughter duos, two sets of sisters, a grandmother and granddaughter, and a husband and wife singing with us. I love that about our chorus,” Raccuia said.

Tom Kohl, charter member of the SSCC, shares the musical and travel experiences with his wife, Madeleine; the chorus sang at their wedding in 1998.

Tickets for the concert are limited; advance purchase is recommended. For more information and reservations, call 203-218-1934 or email [email protected]