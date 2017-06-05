Stratford Star

Summer sunset concert series kicks off June 13

By Stratford Star on June 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., beginning June 13, on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

Concert schedule:

  • The Stratford Community Concert Band Tuesday, June 13; rain date June 15.
  • The Frank Porto Band plays Tuesday, June 20; rain date June 22.
  • The Connecticut Symphonic Band Tuesday, June 27; rain date June 29.
  • The Tony Ferrigno Band is back with classic rock and blues Thursday, July 6; rain date July 12.
  • The Stratford Community Band returns Tuesday, July 11; rain date July 13.
  • Country Band Gunsmoke will play Tuesday, July 18; rain date July 20.
  • Alpaca Gnomes play original rock n roll Tuesday, July 25; rain date July 27. A free moon bounce will be featured.
  • On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.
  • The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.
  • The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.
  • The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.
  • The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.
  • Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

The next concert in the Summer Sunset Concert Series is Kenn Morr Band Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m., at Paradise Green.

2016 Summer Sunset Concert Series on Paradise Green.

