Summer sunset concert series kicks off June 13

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., beginning June 13, on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

Concert schedule:

The Stratford Community Concert Band Tuesday, June 13; rain date June 15.

The Frank Porto Band plays Tuesday, June 20; rain date June 22.

The Connecticut Symphonic Band Tuesday, June 27; rain date June 29.

The Tony Ferrigno Band is back with classic rock and blues Thursday, July 6; rain date July 12.

The Stratford Community Band returns Tuesday, July 11; rain date July 13.

Country Band Gunsmoke will play Tuesday, July 18; rain date July 20.

Alpaca Gnomes play original rock n roll Tuesday, July 25; rain date July 27. A free moon bounce will be featured.

On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.

The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.

The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.