Bunnell High School senior wins DAR American History Award

April Grace Polanco Suarez, a senior at Bunnell High School was chosen by her school to receive the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Work in American History certificate and bronze medal for her excellence in American history and overall academic character.

SRH-MS Chapter Regent Patricia King said April represents the country’s future leaders. Regent King said that April helps us understand that the love of history goes beyond dates and places. Regent King also noted that the DAR promotes American history throughout the year and encourages everyone to be more aware of their heritage. Regent King also thanked the American History Awards Committee and the area schools that participate in this annual event for recognizing their high school students who excel in American history.

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The group focuses on historic preservation, community education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. Learn more at sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.