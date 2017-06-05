Fun times on Main Street at annual festival

Sunshine, cool drinks, warm food and music were the order of the day on Saturday during the annual Main Street Festival.

Thousands made it out to Stratford Center to enjoy all of the festivities of the town’s first major event of the summer. Visitors enjoyed a falconer, bouncy houses, live music and all kinds of fair food like fried onions, funnel cakes and sausage and pepper sandwiches.

Visitors also sought good reads at the Stratford Library book sale.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on the Main Street Festival.