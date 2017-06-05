Stratford Star

Fun times on Main Street at annual festival

By Melvin Mason on June 5, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A sunny, warm day brought people out to Stratford on Saturday for the annual Main Street Festival. — Melvin Mason photo

A kid tries to dunk Chris Pia at the Stratford Republican Town Committee's dunk tank at the Stratford Main Street Festival. — Alison Mason photo

Some kids enjoyed the Wrecking Ball bouncy house during Saturday's Main Street Festival in Stratford. — Melvin Mason photo

Two karate students show off their staff skills at the Stratford Main Street Festival on Saturday. — Alison Mason photo

Christine Peyreigne, a falconer, shows off her falcon during Saturday's Stratford Main Street Festival. — Alison Mason photo

A bodybuilder from Hellbent Barbell shows she's got the muscles on Saturday at the Main Street Festival. — Melvin Mason photo

Good food was on the menu all over Main Street during the annual Main Street Festival. — Melvin Mason photo

In addition to the fair food and booths, visitors to the Main Street Festival also indulged in good reads at the Stratford Library's Main Street Festival. — Melvin Mason photo

Sunshine, cool drinks, warm food and music were the order of the day on Saturday during the annual Main Street Festival.

Thousands made it out to Stratford Center to enjoy all of the festivities of the town’s first major event of the summer. Visitors enjoyed a falconer, bouncy houses, live music and all kinds of fair food like fried onions, funnel cakes and sausage and pepper sandwiches.

Visitors also sought good reads at the Stratford Library book sale.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more information on the Main Street Festival.

