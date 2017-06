Tryouts for the 2017-18 Stratford High cheerleading team will be held on Monday, June 5, Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8, from 6 to p.m. in the Stratford High gymnasium.

Parents/guardians of prospective cheerleaders must register their child and complete all forms online through www.familyid.com/stratford-high-school in order to try out.

Students must also have a current physical on file with the Stratford High School nurse or bring in a current physical in order to try out.