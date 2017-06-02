Obituary: Richard J. Meresko, 75, of Stratford

Richard J. Meresko, 75, of Stratford, formerly of Bridgeport, worked for Southern New England Telephone, died May 29, in Hospice care at Bridgeport Hospital, after a long illness.

Born in Bridgeport on May 26, 1942 to the late Frank and Stella (Bloszko) Meresko; U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include sister, Betty (Meresko) Tvardzik, nephew, Thomas William Tvardzik, and great-nephew, Andrew Thomas Tvardzik all of Texas, uncle, Joe Bloszko and his wife, Pat of Milford and many cousins.

Calling hours: Monday, June 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.