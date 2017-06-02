Stratford Star

Obituary: Richard J. Meresko, 75, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on June 2, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Richard J. Meresko, 75, of Stratford, formerly of Bridgeport, worked for Southern New England Telephone, died May 29, in Hospice care at Bridgeport Hospital, after a long illness.

Born in Bridgeport on May 26, 1942 to the late Frank and Stella (Bloszko) Meresko; U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include sister, Betty (Meresko) Tvardzik, nephew, Thomas William Tvardzik, and great-nephew, Andrew Thomas Tvardzik all of Texas, uncle, Joe Bloszko and his wife, Pat of Milford and many cousins.

Calling hours: Monday, June 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.

