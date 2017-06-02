Stratford Star

Stratford High renovation begins with groundbreaking

By Melvin Mason on June 2, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 3 Comments

Members of the Stratford High School Renovation Subcommittee dig some turf to start the renovation project on Friday. — Melvin Mason photo

Shiny shovels cut into the dirt in a field across the street from Stratford High School on a warm Friday morning. And with that, a project more than a decade in the making is ready to begin.

Stratford High students, teachers and town officials gathered on Friday morning to break ground on the SHS renovation project.

Work on the $125.9 million project, which will add a new wing to the existing school as well as renovate the existing 1925 building, will truly start on Monday as big construction equipment moves earth to clear the way for the addition.

SHS Principal John Dellapiano said officials have waited nearly 10 years for the renovation to start.

“It’s well deserved for the students and for the staff of Stratford High School. We’re really looking forward to it,” said Dellapiano said.

State Reps. Laura Hoydick, left, and Joe Gresko, both Stratford High alums, speak during Friday’s renovation groundbreaking. — Melvin Mason photo

Dellapiano said the ceremony signifies the 10 years they’ve worked on the renovation project.

“The fact what we’re in 2017 and we have a building that is wood framed….it’s a project that is long overdue and it’s going to be four years of excitement for the staff and the kids,” Dellapiano said. “Ultimately, we’re going to have a state-of-the-art facility [that’s] going to rival any high school in the state of Connecticut.”

The entire renovation is expected to run for about 3.5 years, Dellapiano said. In addition to the new wing and renovation, the new high school will have a newer and larger auditorium and an on-campus practice field. A second story bridge over King Street will connect both ends of the new Stratford High School.

See next week’s Stratford Star for more information on the SHS renovation.

 

  • Frank Parady

    It will be built, no matter what others post. The first of all the rest. A town that is dynamic and changing is where were people want to live. Rebuild your schools and you rebuild your neighborhoods and community! Invest in the future! Rebuild every school. Every student deserves a new school.

    • SCR

      I still can’t help but feel it’s a mistake to build at this location. They had an 18 acre parcel on Birdseye that would’ve been much easier to build a great Stratford High. The ~6 acres on N. Parade could have been readdressed as Main Street, and marketed as such.

  • Thayer

    I went to Stratford high in the 70’s. An update is needed, but let’s not expect to much. I am not being negative No other town has as many new Schools as Bridgeport!!! And did that make it a better School district??

