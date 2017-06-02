Spotlight: What’s happening around town?

Main Street Festival

The Milford Bank Stratford Main Street Festival will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 10-5, Main Street. Hosted by the Stratford Rotary Club. Live entertainment, kids games and rides, arts and crafts, food and refreshments, birds of prey show, civic groups, business information tents, and more. Shuttle buses at Stratford High School and DeLuca Field; stratfordfestival.com, 203-385-4055.

Boating courses

USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m., USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC). Cost is $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505; [email protected]. Another class will be offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 25, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Cost is $55. Advance registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or call Russell Palucci at 845-337-6040.

Redeemable drive

St. Mark School, 500 Wigwam Lane is holding its monthly redeemable bottle and can drive on Saturday, June 3, 10-2. Drop off redeemable bottles and cans in front of the Parish Center entrance, rain or shine.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, June 3, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; Saturday, June 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Spring tag sale

Annual spring tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale will take place during set up on Friday, June 9, noon-5. All proceeds will benefit the project; [email protected]

Rabies clinic

Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. Cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.

Tag sale

Holy Name of Jesus Parish will hold a tag sale on Saturday, June 10, 9-3; Sunday, June 11, 10-noon, at the parish hall 50 College Street; 203-375-5815.

Classic car show

Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a Classic Car Show along with a

Rent-A-Table Tag Sale Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., in the church parking lot, 1950 Barnum Avenue, weather permitting. Rain date is June 24. All cars welcome. Car donation is $10 and free admission for walk-ins. There will be music and food to purchase. In honor of veterans, the church will be making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project. Larry Wells, 203-375-2836, [email protected].

Rent-a-Table tag sale

Holy Name Of Jesus Church will sponsor a Rent-a-Table tag sale on Saturday, June 17, 9-2, in the parish hall at 50 College Street. Rain date is June 24. Tables will be $25 each and must be paid in advance. Call Larry Wells at 203-375-2836 or email [email protected].

Garden Club meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club meets Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m., Sterling House, 2283 Main Street. Members meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants, landscaping is welcome. Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Consignment shop half price sale

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary’s New & Nearly New Shop celebrates 12 years at 2323 Barnum Avenue in Stratford on June 21. A half price celebration sale will be held on June 23 and 24. Donations accepted Monday-Saturday until 1:30. Electronics, books or children’s clothing not accepted. All items should be clean and useable. Call 203-377-5669 for details.

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Summer musical theatre

Trumbull Youth Association-Junior is taking registration for the production, Annie Jr., for grades 5-8. Space is limited to 50 students. Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5 at Madison Middle School. Performances are Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration forms may be found online at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation Department. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

THS class of ’87 reunion

Trumbull High School class of 1987 plans a 30-year reunion to be held on Friday, July 21, at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. They currently are looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, started on Sept. 13, and meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Transportation for seniors

The Trumbull Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Caregiver’s support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers hosts a Caregiver’s Support Group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m., 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford. The group helps to provide emotional, educational and social supports for caregivers. It can also assist in developing methods and skills to solve problems associated with caregiving responsibilities. Open to the public. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Art League seeks members

Monthly meetings in Shelton feature local artists and demonstrations. For more information email Diane Napolitano at [email protected]

Divorced Catholics support

“Journey of Hope” program for separated and divorced catholics meets every Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., Holy Family Parish Office, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, 203-336-1835.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.