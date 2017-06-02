Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families hosts Town Hall meeting

Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families will host their annual Town Hall Meeting and MEDALS Awards on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m., in the Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers, 2725 Main Street, Stratford.

The program includes the presentation of Mobilizing Our Neighbors And Engaging Youth (MONEY) grant recipients and other funded projects, recognizing ‘Making Extraordinary Difference And Leading Stratford’ (MEDALS) awardees, and honoring Dr. Dudley W. Orr Asset Champion Award recipients.

The Stratford Partnership will highlight their accomplishments over the past year, recognize retiring Partnership members, Roula Kouvatas and Lucretia Duwel, and announce the 2017-18 Executive Committee officers and Sector Representatives.

Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families’ mission is to mobilize youth and community partners to reduce youth substance abuse and create a safe, healthy and drug-free environment where youth and families thrive. For more information, visit StratfordPartnership.org