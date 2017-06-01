Harkins offers new budget proposal

Mayor John Harkins announced on Thursday that he has a new 2017-18 fiscal year budget proposal, one that comes with a 1.82% tax increase.

Harkins announced his amended budget proposal via a press release late Thursday morning. The proposal, according to the release, maintains all municipal services and provides the Board of Education with a 2.75% increase from its current budget, which would allow the school district to keep programs and staffing in place.

The proposed budget comes in at a final number of $219,482,534. It would call for the current tax rate of 38.99 mills to rise by .71 mill to 39.70 mills, or a 1.82% increase. The average Stratford homeowner would see an increase of $2.19 per week under Harkins’ proposal, according to the release.

The Board of Education’s budget would rise to $109,731,864, up from the current year’s $106.7 million outlay. The municipal side would come in at $109,750,670.

Among the changes in the budget are a reduction of $902,000 in the teacher’s retirement expenses that were proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy. The town was also able to reduce health care costs by about $136,000 through negotiations, said Marc Dillon, the mayor’s chief of staff.

“No one ever wants to raise taxes. But racing to the bottom in an effort to make it appear there is a zero-tax increase would be destructive to the town’s credit rating and finances, creating deficits and costing taxpayers significantly more in the long run,” Harkins said in a statement. “This amended budget continues to move Stratford forward, understanding the concerns and needs of all the various stakeholders involved.”

Last week, Harkins vetoed a Town Council-approved $216.1-million budget, saying the plan passed by 6-3 council vote would affect town services and not properly fund the Board of Education. He also said the approved plan was not balanced.

It’s not clear if the proposal will pass muster with the six councilors who approved the last budget. Those councilors, including 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, have said they won’t approve a budget that increases taxes.

Farrington-Posner said Thursday that he will not support any budget that increases taxes. Upon hearing the numbers in Harkins’ proposal, Farrington-Posner said the Harkins plan “just reflects another year of Mayor Harkins’ irresponsible overspending and irresponsible fiscal practices.”

Farrington-Posner produced his own budget proposal and unveiled it Monday. That $216.1 million plan maintains the current mill rate, gives the Board of Ed a 1.8% increase and makes cuts to the municipal side of the budget.

The Town Council’s next meeting is set for June 12.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.