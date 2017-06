Stratford High’s baseball team lost to Branford High, 15-5, in a Class L state tournament second round game on Wednesday.

The 21st-seeded Red Devils finished 12-11.

Fifth-seeded Branford is 18-6

Jeff Sharnick had a single and two RBIs.

Braydon Seaburg, singled, doubled and drove in a run.

Branford’s Nikko Liguori had three hits, scored three runs, and had an RBI.