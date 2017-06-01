Stratford Star

About Boating Safely course June 10 and 25

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 is offering About Boating Safely course on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 25, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford.

Cost is $55 per student.

Advance registration is required. To register for these classes, email [email protected] or call Russell Palucci at 845-337-6040.

Successful completion of this eight-hour course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship.

All students will need to obtain a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, visit cgaux.org.

