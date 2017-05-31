Obituary: Marie Grace (Pascale) Swift, 99, of Stratford

Marie Grace (Pascale) Swift, 99, of Stratford, wife of the late William T. Swift Sr.,died May 29, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born Aug. 12, 1917, in New Haven, daughter of the late Archie and Elizabeth (DiNardo) Pascale.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Swift and his wife, Linda of Stratford and William T. Swift Jr., and his wife, Pamela of California; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Kevin Swift and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford. Burial will follow in Saint John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.