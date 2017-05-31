Stratford Star

Obituary: Marie Grace (Pascale) Swift, 99, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on May 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marie Grace (Pascale) Swift, 99, of Stratford, wife of the late William T. Swift Sr.,died May 29, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born Aug. 12, 1917, in New Haven, daughter of the late Archie and Elizabeth (DiNardo) Pascale.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Swift and his wife, Linda of Stratford and William T. Swift Jr., and his wife, Pamela of California; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Kevin Swift and several nieces and nephews.  

Services: Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford. Burial will follow in Saint John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Proposal to fill in James Farm Road site denied Next Post Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary holds 20th annual Wheelchair Meet
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress