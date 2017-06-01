Stratford Star

Defend the library, stop the budget cuts

By Stratford Star on June 1, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Imagine walking into your beloved Stratford Library looking for a novel by your favorite author or a book on resume writing to help you find a job. You look up the title in the catalog, only to find all three copies are checked out. But then you see the Fairfield Library has it.

Luckily the superb Stratford Library staff can order it for you. Or, if you needed it immediately, you could go to the Fairfield Library and use your Stratford Library card to borrow it there. That is how for the past 44 years Connecticut’s BorrowIT program has worked.

However, this great tradition of sharing library resources could end under Gov. Malloy. The governor’s proposed FY 2017-18 budget slashes funding for BorrowIT to zero, jeopardizing the long-standing practice of libraries sharing books and materials with residents of other towns. Without BorrowIT, Stratford residents can only borrow books and materials from their hometown library. This is unfortunate considering last year Stratford residents borrowed 35,604 items from other libraries according to the Connecticut State Library. Not to mention there is a significant cost savings with BorrowIT – CT libraries last year saved $58.4 million through resource sharing, yet the state only invested $781,820 into the BorrowIT program.

We all understand the difficult budget decisions that must be made, but BorrowIT has offered a significant return on investment. The library is a place that can help open up the world to those who want to read and enrich their lives, sadly, I worry what our future will look like if we stop sharing books and materials to those who want to learn.

For this reason, I encourage you to reach out to Gov. Malloy’s office and your state representative and make sure they find a way to keep BorrowIT in the budget. That’s an idea worth sharing.

Michael Aloi

Stratford Library board member

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Paying the piper
  2. LETTER: Thanks to Gov. Malloy
  3. Residents cannot handle school spending hike
  4. For Stratford at the Festival

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford students earn academic achievements Next Post About Boating Safely course June 10 and 25
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Frank Parady

    A deeply troubling blow to the concept of a literate, enlightened and informed public! Is it possible we are descending into a new dark age, where facts are considered merely alternative ideas, where access to books and the knowledge they contain is limited only to those who can afford to buy them, and the concept that of all our State’s public libraries serve all of the the State’s residents is but a dim memory?

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress