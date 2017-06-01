Stratford students earn academic achievements

Earn degrees

Marist College: Jillian Broadbin, bachelor of arts, media studies, film and television; Gabrielle Carriero, bachelor of arts, communication; Courtney McHale, bachelor of arts, mathematics, adolescence education.

University of New Hampshire: Chelsea Rossomando, bachelor of arts, psychology; Mathew Finley, bachelor of science, finance.

Named to spring dean’s list

American International College: Sebastian Tamayo.

Champlain College: Margaret DeCapua.

Lebanon Valley College: Eric Wilcoxson, bachelor of arts in sociology, graduate of Frank S Bunnell High School.

Inducted into honor society

Christina Augusztin was inducted into the national human services honor society (Tau Upsilon Alpha) at The University of Scranton. She is a sophomore majoring in counseling and human services.